Texas State Teachers Association Wants Masks In Schools

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being pushed to let school districts require masks this fall. Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina says it’s important to keep students and teachers safe from coronavirus.

Molina cites the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for everyone over the age of two to cover their faces in her request. She also says rising COVID cases and the large number of unvaccinated Texans as a factor. The CDC is expected to recommend everyone mask up again, even if they have the vaccine.