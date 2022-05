A Central Texas high school student has died after being stabbed during a fight in the school’s bathroom. It happened inside Belton High School Tuesday morning.

The knife-wielding student ran out of the bathroom but was tracked down and arrested by Belton police about 20 minutes later. Killed was 18-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez. The student suspect, also 18, is jailed while authorities work up formal charges. Classes at Belton High were canceled today.