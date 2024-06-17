Texas Students’ STAAR Test Scores In Math, Science Decline

Texas elementary students are evidently having trouble bouncing back from the pandemic.

The state released data on Friday from this spring’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam, known as the STAAR test. Only 26-percent of fifth-graders met grade-level standards for science, a sharp drop of 21 percentage points from 2019.

Following two years of slight post-pandemic gains, Texas students lost ground in math, with only 41-percent showing an adequate understanding of math on their STAAR tests.