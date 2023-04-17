Substitute Teacher Fired For Encouraging Fights

A substitute teacher at a Mesquite, Texas, middle school is under police investigation for “encouraging” fights in the classroom. A student recorded video on her phone and showed it to her mother, who reported it to the district.

The video shows the teacher telling a student to “watch the door” and instructing the class that she “does not want this on record.” The teacher, whose identity was not released, was immediately fired and the district says she is not eligible for re-hire. The mother says her daughter has received threats from other students for reporting the fighting.