Texas Sues NCAA, Demanding Sex Screening Of Student Athletes

Texas is suing the National Collegiate Athletic Association in an attempt to force the organization to screen the sex of student athletes.

The NCAA has already barred biological males from competing in women’s sports, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the group is using loopholes to allow them to participate anyway.

Paxton is asking for a temporary injunction requiring the screenings, arguing that biological males with altered birth certificates are still allowed to compete in women’s sports. The NCAA says that’s not the case.