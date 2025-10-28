The Attorney General of Texas is announcing a new lawsuit against drugmakers of acetaminophen. Republican AG Ken Paxton says he’s suing manufacturers for “deceptively marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers,” which is an accusation that has been made by President Trump. Tylenol is one of the only over-the-counter pain medications that is considered safe for pregnant women, but Paxton claims Kenvue as well as Johnson and Johnson have ignored evidence that acetaminophen could cause autism or ADHD. Various members of the medical community have pushed back against the claims.