The governor of Texas is suing the federal government to stop a vaccine mandate for the state National Guard.

In a letter to Texas Military Department, Republican Greg Abbott says President Biden is not the Guard’s commander-in-chief. He says he’s in charge, and under his command, the shot will not be required to serve.

The President has the option to call the Texas National Guard into actual service of the United States. If that happens, then the vaccine mandate would take precedent.