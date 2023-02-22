Superintendent Resigns After Gun Found By Student

A Texas school district superintendent is resigning after an elementary student found his gun in a bathroom on campus. NBC News reports Robby Stuteville has stepped down as the head of Rising Star ISD following the incident last month.

Stuteville told KRBC-TV he used the bathroom at Rising Star Elementary and left the gun in the stall about 15 minutes before a third-grader found it. Acting superintendent Monty Jones told the outlet that he and Stuteville carried guns on campus as a security measure against a potential school shooter.