The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the arrest of House Democrats who remain absent from the second special session.

On Tuesday, the Court overruled the temporary restraining orders issued by lower courts meant to block the arrest warrants sent out last week.

House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 warrants empowering law enforcement to bring the Dems to the State Capitol upon their return to Texas. The House remains several members short of a quorum needed to conduct business.