The Texas Supreme Court is blocking Harris County’s planned guaranteed income program. The court placed a hold on the program Friday while a lawsuit against it moves through the court of appeals.

The Uplift Harris program would give over 19-hundred low-income families 500-dollars each month for a year-and-a-half. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit challenging it in April. The pause issued by the Supreme Court will stay in place until that court can sign off on the issue.