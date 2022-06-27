Texas Supreme Court: Bullet Train Developers Have Right Of Eminent Domain

The Texas Supreme Court says the developer of the high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston has eminent domain authority.

The court ruled 5-3 on Friday in favor of Texas Central, the Dallas company that plans to build the railway. The ruling comes a little more than a week after Texas Central’s CEO resigned, leading opponents of the 30-billion-dollar project to believe it was over.

Texas Central says the train would travel up to 200 miles per hour and travel between Dallas and Houston in about 90 minutes.