Texas Supreme Court Considers Austin City Council Elections Lawsuit

The Texas Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit that would require all ten Austin City Council seats to be on the ballot in November.

A state law that expedites election-related litigation before Election Day has promptly put the case before the court. The lawsuit claims that about 24-thousand redistricted Austin residents will be denied the chance to vote, since they now live in districts represented by council members they didn’t elect.

Staggered elections mean the terms of five council members aren’t scheduled to be up until 2024.