The Texas Supreme Court is staying a court order requiring state Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Tuesday’s ruling further delays Paxton’s deposition, which was scheduled for Thursday in Austin. Four former employees of Paxton’s office claim they were fired after complaining to the FBI about his possible misconduct in helping a friend and campaign donor.

Under the Supreme Court’s ruling, responses to the emergency relief motion are due by February 29th.