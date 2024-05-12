Texas Supreme Court Denies Woman Damages Due to Unplanned Pregnancy

The Texas Supreme Court is denying a woman damages for a pregnancy she experienced after a doctor failed to perform a sterilization procedure. The court ruled Grissel Velasco could not be compensated for the physical pain, emotional distress and costs of raising a child that resulted from her unplanned pregnancy as a result of medical negligence.

The ruling said Velasco could only recover damages for costs incurred during pregnancy, delivery and the postpartum period, which the judges decided hadn’t been proven.

Velasco originally sued the practice of Michiel R. Noe, claiming he hadn’t performed a tubal ligation procedure she had paid for and proceed to not disclose to her that he hadn’t performed it. The Texas Supreme Court ruling reversed a previous state appellate court ruling in Velasco’s favor.