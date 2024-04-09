Texas Supreme Court Justice Implies Dems Will Cheat In 2024 Prez Election

A Texas Supreme Court justice reportedly suspects Democrats plan to cheat in the 2024 election this fall. Justice John Devine spoke at the Texas Tea Party Republican Women’s 2023 Christmas event.

A video clip went viral last week in which he rhetorically asked, “Do you really think the Democrats are going to roll over and let Trump be president again?” Devine stated in the speech that the state Supreme Court could hear more cases about election irregularities. He’s running for reelection against Democratic Judge Christine Vinh Weems.