The Texas Supreme Court is rejecting a Republican effort to remove Libertarian candidates from the November ballot.

Friday’s unanimous ruling by the all-Republican court said the state GOP didn’t bring its challenge to the candidates soon enough. The justices didn’t comment on the merits of the challenge, but said it came too late in the election cycle.

The Libertarian Party nominated the 23 candidates last April, and the GOP waited until August 8th to challenge their eligibility.