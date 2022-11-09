Texas Supreme Court: Provisional Ballots Cast In Harris County After 7 P.M. Won’t Be Counted

The Supreme Court of Texas says votes cast after 7 p.m. in Harris County will not be counted.

A Harris County district judge on Tuesday extended voting until 8 p.m. at all county polling places after voting machine malfunctions caused delays and temporary closures at a dozen locations. Voters who got in line after 7 p.m. cast provisional ballots that were marked to indicate they were connected to the order.

The state Supreme Court issued a stay on the district court’s order, saying votes had to be cast in accordance with state law.