Texas Supreme Court Rules On Tax Break Applications

The Texas Supreme Court is declining to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms who say they’re miss out on millions in tax savings because the state has yet to process their application.

The cutoff for companies to get a ten-year discount on property taxes through a program known as Chapter 313 is December 31st, but not before the Texas comptroller’s office processes their application. The two firms involved in the lawsuit submitted their applications in May, and argued that they were not processed within a 90-day window, therefore resulting in their denial.

The Supreme Court ruled the issue was outside their jurisdiction and that an extension of the program was up to lawmakers.