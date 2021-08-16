Texas Supreme Court Ruling Has No Impact On Valley School Districts

Because the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling relates only to legal challenges in Dallas and Bexar counties, locally-imposed mask mandates in Hidalgo County and six Rio Grande Valley school districts will remain in place. A Travis County judge last week sided with the six local school boards that voted to move forward with lawsuits against the governor, and to implement a policy requiring teachers, students, and visitors to wear masks on school property. The districts argued they, not the state, should have the right to decide what’s best based on local COVID cases and conditions. The judge had ruled in legal challenges brought by the Brownsville, La Joya, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Edcouch-Elsa, and PSJA ISD’s.