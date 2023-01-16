Texas Supreme Court Sides With State Attempt To Take Over Houston ISD

The state may be able to take control of the Houston ISD following an assist from the Texas Supreme Court on Friday.

The Texas Education Agency has been trying to take control of the school board since 2019 because of reports of misconduct by trustees and low academic performance at Phillis Wheatley High School. The district sued, and a Travis County district judge granted a temporary injunction to stop the takeover.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court threw out the injunction under the terms of a law passed in 2021. The state agency may now proceed to install its own HISD board.