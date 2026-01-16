The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state Republican Party to block a would-be candidate for the high court from the March 3rd primary ballot.

David Rogers, a member of the Pflugerville City Council, planned to challenge Republican Justice Brett Busby in the primary. The Texas GOP said Rogers hadn’t collected the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. Rogers sued, claiming he had met the threshold.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the party on Thursday. Busby will run unopposed in the GOP primary.