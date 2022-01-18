TEXAS

Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Had Stayed In Area Shelters

Fred CruzBy 12 views
0
Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, facing camera, hugs a man after a healing service Monday night, Jan. 17, 2022, at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas. Cytron-Walker was one of four people held hostage by a gunman at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue on Saturday. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

(AP) — An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know. The CEO of a Dallas facility that provides services to homeless people said 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram spent the night of Jan. 2 there. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he’d let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter. The synagogue is in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people located northwest of Dallas.

 

Fred Cruz

Texas Deputies Fatally Shoot Suspect In Earlier Shooting

Previous article

Blinken To Visit Ukraine As US-Russia Tensions Escalate

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS