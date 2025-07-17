Texas Talks Redistricting

TEXASTRENDING

President Trump has his eyes on a special session of the state legislature, which starts on Monday. He wants lawmakers to redraw congressional boundaries, possibly delivering as many as five new republican seats in Congress.

GOP political consultant Matt Mackowiak says five is a “bold” number. He thinks, in the end, republicans will gain two or three seats. But, he predicts, we will be hearing a lot from the White House in the next 30-days. When the state was debating school choice, he says the president spoke directly with lawmakers to rally support.

