Texas, Tamaulipas Reach Security Agreement, Truck Traffic Returning To Normal At Pharr Bridge

Commercial truck traffic from Mexico is again moving across the Pharr International Bridge.

Governor Greg Abbott and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca Friday signed an agreement stating enhanced inspections of Mexican cargo trucks by DPS troopers will end in exchange for enhanced security measures to be taken by the state of Tamaulipas. Similar agreements were reached earlier this week among Abbott and the governors of the northern Mexico states of Nuevo Leon, Chihuahua, and Coahuila.

The security measures promised by the Mexican state leaders include a crackdown on drug and human smuggling and slowing the flow of immigrants across the border. At a news conference in Weslaco, Governor Cabeza de Vaca did not specify how the new security measures would be undertaken. But Governor Abbott said if there is not a noticeable slowdown of smuggling and illegal crossings, Texas will reinstate the enhanced truck inspections.

Those inspections have caused commercial truck traffic to slow to a crawl at the Pharr International Bridge, resulting in losses of millions of dollars worth of produce and shortages of auto parts and other supplies. At the news conference in Weslaco, Abbott told reporters he felt the economic consequences were necessary to reduce immigrant and drug smuggling across the border.

(Photo from Office of the Governor)