Texas Teachers: Survey Shows Many Want To Quit

A new survey by the state’s teachers union identifies that a majority of its members are ready to call it quits.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers union says that 70-percent of those who answered a recent survey are considering walking out of the classroom. A key reason for the dissatisfaction is burn out.

Possible solutions mentioned by respondents include offering teachers a more manageable workload and higher pay. The survey also reports that one in five Texas teachers now works a second job to make ends meet.

