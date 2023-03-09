Texas Tech Coach Adams Resigns After Insensitive Comments

(AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Second-year assistant Corey Williams led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia. The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn’t identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension.

The school said the coach “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”