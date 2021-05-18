Texas To End Participation In Federal Pandemic-Related Unemployment

Enhanced unemployment benefits are set to end in Texas next month. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state will no longer participate in the pandemic-related federal program on June 26th.

The governor said there are more job openings in Texas today than there were before the pandemic, adding that almost 45-percent of the postings offer more than fifteen-dollars-and-fifty-cents per hour.

The Texas Workforce Commission reports that the number of openings in the state is almost the same as the number of residents receiving unemployment benefits.