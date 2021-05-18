TEXASTRENDING

Texas To End Participation In Federal Pandemic-Related Unemployment

By 84 views
0

Enhanced unemployment benefits are set to end in Texas next month. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state will no longer participate in the pandemic-related federal program on June 26th.

The governor said there are more job openings in Texas today than there were before the pandemic, adding that almost 45-percent of the postings offer more than fifteen-dollars-and-fifty-cents per hour.

The Texas Workforce Commission reports that the number of openings in the state is almost the same as the number of residents receiving unemployment benefits.

Biden Adviser Makes Personal Appeal To Young To Get Shots

Previous article

Gonzalez, Hispanic Caucus Meet With VP Harris About Border

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS