Texas To Exit National Voter Fraud Prevention Program In Three Months

Texas is on its way out of a national program that was created to fight voter fraud. Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson’s office sent a letter on Thursday to the Electronic Registration Information Center, notifying it of the state’s impending pullout in three months.

Nelson announced earlier this year that her office will create an interstate voter registration cross-check program for Texas and end its association with ERIC. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law last month that allows for the creation of the new Texas-based system.