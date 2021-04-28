Texas To Get $11B+ Funds For Student Learning Loss

Over eleven-billion dollars is coming to Texas public schools to help with student learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Greg Abbott says most of the federal cash will be distributed through a grant process by the Texas Education Agency.

The governor says they’ll be part of a comprehensive learning recovery effort over the next three years and will keep the pandemic from being a generational education crisis. He notes Texas was given over five-billion in additional public education funds but the TEA and federal Department of Education have to work through some issues.

Texas business leaders sent a letter to Abbott and other elected officials earlier this month saying the state needed to give out the federal dollars as soon as possible to help schools.