Texas Tops April Job Creation Rankings

A monthly labor report shows that Texas ranked first in the nation in job creation for the month of April.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Texas Workforce Commission, more than 33-thousand non-farming jobs were created in Texas last month.

The Texas Workforce Commission also reports that the Lone Star State’s unemployment rate dropped from four-point-two-percent in March to three-point-seven-percent in April.

In the U.S. cities rankings, Dallas-Fort Worth was second in the nation behind New York City with just over 203-thousand new jobs added.