Texas Tuition Increase

The state of Texas is ordering all public colleges and universities to identify which of their students are illegal immigrants. It’s part of a new push to deny in-state tuition rates for the so-called Dreamers, who were brought across the border as children.

Earlier this month, the Trump Justice Department sued Texas over its policy of letting illegal immigrant students qualify for lower tuition rates. The state Attorney General quickly agreed, saying in a statement that federal law bans schools from “providing benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens.”