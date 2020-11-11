Texas Turkey Facility Shuts Down Production After Explosion

Tyler, Texas firefighters respond to a fire and explosion at the freezer buildings at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc., in Tyler, Texas, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut down after the fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of the facility. The company will halt production for the rest of 2020 after a mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode. (Zak Wellerman/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

Tyler, Texas firefighters respond to a fire and explosion at the freezer buildings at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc., in Tyler, Texas, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut down after the fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of the facility. The company will halt production for the rest of 2020 after a mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode. (Zak Wellerman/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

(AP) – A company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut down after a fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of the facility.

The Dallas Morning News reported Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. in Tyler, Texas, will halt production for the rest of 2020 after a mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode. No one was hurt in the explosion.

Owner Sam Greenberg is the grandson of the founder by the same name. He says the company will be rebuild and will be back to smoking turkeys in 2021.