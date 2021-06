The unemployment rate in Texas is down sharply from a year ago as the pandemic eases its grip. The state jobless rate was below seven-percent in April, down from a record high of nearly 13-percent in April 2020.

Gov. Greg Abbott said last month Texas is opting out of federal jobless assistance in order to motivate people to get back to work.

Unemployed Texans will lose all additional federal pandemic unemployment aid on June 26th, including a supplemental benefit of 300-dollars-a-week.