Texas Universities Propose Tuition Freeze In Exchange For Additional Funding

Public universities in Texas are proposing a tuition freeze in exchange for additional funding from the state. The leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems, including U-T and Texas A-and-M, sent a letter to several Texas lawmakers last month asking for almost a billion dollars in extra funds from the state budget.

The letter says that Texas universities need a bigger investment to provide more hands-on tutoring, increased mental health support, and better technology services. If the Texas Legislature agrees to the additional funding, the universities will not change the cost of tuition for the next two years.