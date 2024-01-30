Texas Universities Receive Bomb Threats

Two Texas universities are back in normal operations today after bomb threats led to evacuations Monday.

Texas State University in San Marcos reported a threat against five of its residence halls. University and city police responded, sending students to shelter in place at the library and the student center. At the University of Texas at Arlington, an all clear was issued late Monday after multiple bomb threats were received.

UT Arlington police say the potential threat led to the evacuation of four apartments and residence halls. Arlington fire and rescue officials assisted in the investigation.