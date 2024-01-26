Texas V. White House Continues

A federal standoff is looming as Texas and the White House debate border razor-wire. The Texas National Guard is adding more razor wire long the Rio Grande section of the U.S.-Mexico border. This after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration that Texas had overstepped its authority and agreed that federal agents can cut it down.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott says Texas has the constitutional authority to defend and protect its borders. Some Dems are now calling on President Biden to take control of the Texas National Guard. Twenty-five other GOP governors back Abbott.