Texas Virus Cases And Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

(AP) – Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas rose again Wednesday, while health officials warned the public to brace for what may be a grim holiday season despite early vaccinations providing a glimmer of hope in the fight against the pandemic.

Texas on Wednesday reported 9,528 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 252 more fatalities from the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services says intensive care units in some regions were at or near full capacity. The department on Wednesday reported 14,805 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 3,202 more probable cases.