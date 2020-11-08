Texas Virus Cases Rise By 7,677, More Than 1,000 In El Paso

(AP) – The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas is up by 7,677, with more than 1,000 of those in El Paso where a coronavirus surge has formed a significant part of the statewide COVID-19 trend.

The El Paso health department reported 1,020 new cases Saturday for a total of 61,104 and 1,064 people hospitalized as three Air Force medical teams are being sent to assist health officials. Statewide, the health department reported 6,068 people hospitalized and 18,700 deaths. There are 122,845 reported active cases and 811,330 people have recovered.