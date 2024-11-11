Texas Vote: Trump Defeated Harris By Wider Margin Than Cruz Beat Allred

President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz are basking in the afterglow of how well they did in Texas last week. Trump scored even greater gains in Tuesday’s elections than Cruz.

Trump topped Vice President Kamala Harris by 14 percentage points in the state, up from his five-point edge over President Joe Biden in 2020 and his nine-point lead over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Cruz defeated U.S. Representative Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, by nine percentage points, tripling his margin over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018.