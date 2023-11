A massive property tax cut is on its way to Texas homeowners and businesses. On Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment that changes the way Texas public schools are funded.

Proposition 4 was authored by Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt. The 18-billion-dollar property tax-cut amendment won the support of 84-percent of voters.

Prop 4 was intended to lower school district property taxes, which make up most of the property tax bill for a Texas landowner.