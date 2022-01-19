Texas Wildfire Forces Evacuations; Planned Burn May Be Cause

A wildfire burns out of control at Bastrop State Park on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Bastrop, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A wildfire whipped by gusty winds in a Central Texas state park has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in the city of Bastrop, the site of a deadly blaze a decade ago.

Officials said a prescribed burn Tuesday at Bastrop State Park may have been the cause. No injuries have been reported. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said about 250 families have been asked to evacuate as a precaution. The Texas Forest Service says the 640-acre fire is 10% contained.

Texas Parks and Wildlife head Carter Smith said weather conditions seemed OK for a prescribed burn Tuesday morning, but the fire crew noticed “spotting” outside the perimeter of the planned burn by midday. The embers could have been blown outside the perimeter.