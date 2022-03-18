Texas Wildfires Fueled By Gusty Winds Prompt Evacuations

Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

(AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds are fueling multiple wildfires in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that’s burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. The fire as of Friday morning had burned about 62.5 square miles. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated. And a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday in the small town of Ranger. A fire official says the fire in Ranger may have started from a barbecue pit. There are no reports of injuries.