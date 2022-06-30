Texas Woman Accused In Cyclist Death Arrested In Costa Rica

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday, June 30, 2022, that Armstrong who is suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin, Texas, home, has been arrested in Costa Rica. The marshals service said Armstrong will be deported and returned to the U.S. where she faces a murder charge.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday, June 30, 2022, that Armstrong who is suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin, Texas, home, has been arrested in Costa Rica. The marshals service said Armstrong will be deported and returned to the U.S. where she faces a murder charge.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

The U.S. Marshals Service says a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica.

The Marshals Service announced Thursday that 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge. Wilson was found dead May 11, and Austin police May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event.