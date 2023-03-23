Texas Woman Accused Of Causing Disruption On Flight

A woman from Texas is facing charges in Florida for allegedly causing a disturbance on a flight then attacking officers that tried to arrest her.

Authorities say 24-year-old Simone Kim of Killeen refused when Frontier Airlines crew members asked her to leave the aircraft at the Miami International Airport, leading to everyone onboard having to deplane and officers called to the scene.

According to police, Kim resisted the officers attempting to arrest her, trying to bite them and kicking one of them on the jet bridge. She was eventually taken into custody, and has since bonded out of jail. Kim faces charges including felony battery on a police officer.