Texas Woman Gets Death For Killing Woman To Take Unborn Baby

FILE - This photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Parker. A Texas jury on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, sentenced Parker to death for killing a pregnant woman she was friendly with in order to take her unborn daughter. (Bi-State Detention Center via AP, File)

(AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for 29-year-old Taylor Parker after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Parker was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock. Her baby was cut from her womb and did not survive. Her 3-year-old daughter was at home when her mother was killed on Oct. 9, 2020.

Later that morning, Parker claimed she’d just given birth after being pulled over by a state trooper for speeding and driving erratically. The baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, was pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.