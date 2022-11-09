TEXAS

Texas Woman Gets Death For Killing Woman To Take Unborn Baby

jsalinasBy 2 views
0
FILE - This photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Parker. A Texas jury on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, sentenced Parker to death for killing a pregnant woman she was friendly with in order to take her unborn daughter. (Bi-State Detention Center via AP, File)

(AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for 29-year-old Taylor Parker after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Parker was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock. Her baby was cut from her womb and did not survive. Her 3-year-old daughter was at home when her mother was killed on Oct. 9, 2020.

Later that morning, Parker claimed she’d just given birth after being pulled over by a state trooper for speeding and driving erratically. The baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, was pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.

 

Biden Hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ Acknowledges Concerns

Previous article

Judge Sets June 2023 Trial In Killing Of Cyclist Wilson

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS