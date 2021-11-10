Texas Woman Pleads Guilty To COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud

(AP) — A Texas woman who applied for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts to which she was not entitled has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Donna Wasson, of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday to three counts of wire fraud.

Federal authorities say Wasson lied about her address, lied about the number of dependants she had, and falsely claimed she worked in Massachusetts when the pandemic hit to seek Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Wasson was detained pending sentencing scheduled for March 8.