Texas Woman’s University Reaching Out To Valley Students

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Texas Woman’s University is the latest higher ed institution to open an office in the CEED building in Mission. Texas Woman’s University is opening an outreach center to recruit students from the Rio Grande Valley – and also to also provide assistance to local women-owned businesses.

The university’s local outreach office will provide prospective students information about enrolling at TWU which has campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. The office will also offer business and networking advice to women entrepreneurs in the Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Center for Education and Economic Development in Mission Thursday at 3 p.m.