Thai Archival Find May Resolve Fate Of Missing WWII US Flyer

U.S. military drape a national flag over the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand, during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)