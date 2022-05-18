NATIONAL

Thai Archival Find May Resolve Fate Of Missing WWII US Flyer

Fred Cruz
0
U.S. military drape a national flag over the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand, during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

(AP) — The remains of an American airman missing in World War II may be heading home, thanks to a chance discovery of records in flood-threatened archives in Thailand. U.S. and local authorities held a solemn ceremony Wednesday to repatriate remains recently recovered from a rice field. Laboratory tests will determine what the remains are. But circumstantial evidence has raised expectation a long-lost service member from the U.S. Army Air Forces will be identified. The discovery started with a retired air marshal’s effort to save archives threatened when an air force museum in Bangkok flooded. He found a police officer’s notes about a 1944 plane crash in northern Thailand that matched a U.S. reconnaissance flight where the pilot never returned.

 

