Thai Day Care Massacre Victims Prepared For Funeral Rites

Police carry a coffin containing a victim in the day care center attack for cremation at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Police carry a coffin containing a victim in the day care center attack for cremation at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

(AP) — Families are preparing to cremate the bodies of the young victims of the massacre at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. Ahead of the evening ceremony at Buddhist temples, many of the victims were dressed Tuesday as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up.

A volunteer rescue worker says his organization arranged for the costumes and assisted the families with changing the victims’ outfits. Mourners also placed children’s toys, candles, and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at the temple a short distance away from the scene of the bloodshed.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former policeman last Thursday killed 36 people, including 24 children.