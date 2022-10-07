Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed In Day Care Attack

Relatives mourn during a ceremony for those killed in the attack on the Young Children's Development Center in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

(AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country. Flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the gun and knife attack were children.